Local Event to Honor 40+ Hudson Valley Artists and Entrepreneurs in Cold Spring
I always get excited when I see more events filled with local artists and vendors. It seems as if there is always something to do in our area and I’m thankful for it.
Join in on a fun-filled day located in Cold Spring. There will be over 40 artists and artisans along with woodworkers, leather workers and glassworkers. On-site, there will also be jewelers, potters and food and beverages. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes for the live music featuring local musicians.
There will be a tent for craft beer, wine and cider. After hearing all of this, I’m sold. The event has free admission and this is a fundraising gathering for St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The event will take place on August 21, 2021, from 10am- 6pm at the following location.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
1 Chestnut St. Cold Spring NY
To find out more about this event, click here.
