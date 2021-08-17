Local Event to Honor 40+ Hudson Valley Artists and Entrepreneurs in Cold Spring

I always get excited when I see more events filled with local artists and vendors. It seems as if there is always something to do in our area and I’m thankful for it.

Join in on a fun-filled day located in Cold Spring. There will be over 40 artists and artisans along with woodworkers, leather workers and glassworkers. On-site, there will also be jewelers, potters and food and beverages. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes for the live music featuring local musicians.

There will be a tent for craft beer, wine and cider. After hearing all of this, I’m sold. The event has free admission and this is a fundraising gathering for St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The event will take place on August 21, 2021, from 10am- 6pm at the following location.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

1 Chestnut St. Cold Spring NY

To find out more about this event, click here.

Here are other events happening in the Hudson Valley.

On August 21, 2021, and August 22, 2021, the 51st Riverside Crafts Fair will take place at Garrison Art Center from 10am-5pm.

From August 24, 2021 through August 29, 2021, the Dutchess County Fair will take place in Rhinebeck. The admission is $12 per person.

You can purchase your tickets here.

On August 21, 2021, the Kingston Midtown Market will take place from 1pm-6pm on Cedar St. in Kingston at the Center for Creative Education.

You can find out more info here by emailing kmm@cce4me.org or calling 845-338-7664.

Will you be attending any of these events? What do you look forward to in August? Share with us

