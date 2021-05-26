Local Community College Selected as New York’s “Best Online”

Have you been thinking about going back to school or encouraging your kids to 'stay local' for their college education, or to start their college years? There are many colleges throughout Eastern New York and the Hudson Valley. There is one college that has recently received recognition for their online programs.

How did the service/company Premium Schools make their calculations as to who has the best online programs in New York? To be fair, they calculated who was the Best of the Best in all 50 states.

According to the Chief Editor of Premium Schools, there was a combination of factors that went into their decision. The two biggest factors were the availability of online programs, graduation rates and net cost (after financial aid).

The school that they selected, from all of the ones in New York State is Hudson Valley Community College, Troy.

When checking out the HVCC website, they do advertise that they are offering 80+ Certificate and Degree Programs and they are a part of the SUNY system, which means that you will have an easier time transferring your classes if you want to continue on to earn a 4-year degree.

Have you thought about either going back to school or maybe attending classes to help with your career? Would you consider or be more comfortable returning to school if you could do it online from your home?