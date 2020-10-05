Loading Dock Accident Kills 1 in Columbia County, Police Say

In a very sad and unfortunate accident, a Massachusetts man died in Columbia County while he and a co-worker were loading a tractor-trailer at a facility in Germantown.

On Friday, October 2, at approximately 12:45 p.m. State Police were dispatched for a serious accident at Taconic Biosciences on Hover Avenue, Germantown, N.Y. When troopers arrived there were Fire Department personnel and paramedics already on the scene assisting the one victim in this accident.

Emergency personnel was assisting the victim, who was identified as Matthew T. Austin, 25, of Millbury, MA. The man was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where sadly he was pronounced deceased, succumbing to his injuries suffered in the accident.

According to an investigation, which was conducted by the New York State Police, Austin was assisting his co-driver, who were both employees of BioTrans, as they loaded a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer at a loading dock located at Taconic Biosciences.

For unknown reasons, the tractor-trailer rolled backward pinning Austin between the trailer and the loading dock. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the victim.

There are many contributing factors that remain unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. There is no information regarding how the tractor-trailer became dislodged and began to roll backward.

According to their website, Taconic Biosciences is fully licensed to generate and distribute genetically engineered mice and rats, and are a leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions.

They develop models that help provide the best solutions to facilitate advancements in human health, according to the company's mission.