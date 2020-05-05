I have to say I am pretty impressed with the way the Hudson Valley has been able to still bring us great live music even during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are musicians doing facebook live shows, musicians performing concerts on Zoom and there are some of our favorite Hudson Valley music venues digging into the archives for some past shows that we all loved.

The Falcon in Marlboro is one of the music venues presenting shows from their archives a couple of times a week. And these are some great shows, including the late Bill Perry, Hugh Brodie, and Oz Noy Trio. Maybe you were even at one of these shows. You might be stuck at home but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy and treat yourself to a show.

Want to find out more about the Live From the Falcon Archives? Check out the facebook page for more information and future Live From the Falcon Archives concerts.

