You know it's summer when they're rockin' in Middletown.

The Orange County Fair kicks off this weekend in Middletown, NY with a live broadcast Friday afternoon and an amazing Van Halen tribute.

One of my favorite fairs to hit each year is the Orange County Fair. The 182nd annual Orange County Fair kicks off this Thursday, July 14, and runs Thursdays through Sundays until July 31. So much great entertainment at this fair. Enjoy the fair food, rides, circus, tribute concerts, comedy, fireworks, and the famous monkeys riding dogs with the Banana Derby!

Listen afternoons all week to Townsquare Media radio stations to score family 4 packs of tickets to the fair and listen for the live broadcast from the Orange County Fair Friday afternoon 2-7 pm.

Completely Unchained (Van Halen Tribute)

Friday night will see the amazing Completely Unchained (A tribute to Van Halen) performing at 8 pm at the Barn Amphitheater Stage. The show is free with paid admission into the fair.

Completely Unchained takes the concept of a tribute band to an entirely new level. Four talented and creative musicians recreating the ultimate Van Halen production with the attitude, sounds, excitement, energy and fun that Van Halen produced as one of the best rock bands in the world. If you are a Van Halen fan, you'll wanna be at the Orange County Fair on Friday night. This is a show not to be missed!

For more info on the 182nd Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY, check out the fair website here.