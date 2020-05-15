Litter Pluck Returns to Sullivan County

Sullivan County’s Annual Roadside Litter Pluck Event will take place early next week.

The event will take place from Monday, May 18, through June 30. During that time, the County will waive the waste disposal fee for roadside litter plucked bags, through the County’s Parks, Recreation and Beautification Department and the Division of Public Works.

County resident are encouraged to check with their local municipalities, as there are several organized litter pluck events being planned throughout the County.

Parks, Agriculture & Sustainability Policy Committee Chair and District 6 Legislator Luis Alvarez said:

Participation in a town- or village-organized litter pluck event is a great opportunity for our residents to help combat litter at a local level – and you can do it while still social distancing!

Community members who wish to participate in the event can pick up their free labeling stickers to be placed on clear bags to identify the bag as roadside litter on or after March 23 at their town or village hall or County-operated transfer station.

For more information regarding the litter pluck, you can call (845) 807-0287.

