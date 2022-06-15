Liberty, New York Man Accused Of Killing Puppy in Sullivan County
A Hudson Valley man is accused of violently beating and killing a four-month-old puppy.
Police: Liberty Man Arrested After Killing Puppy in Sullivan County
On Sunday, June 12, 2022 the Village of Liberty Police Department 34-year-old arrested Miguel Colon of Liberty, New York after an investigation into the death of a 4-month-old pit bull. Officers began investigating after receiving a report that the puppy was killed by an individual in the Village of Liberty.
The investigation led officers to a location on Lake Street in the Village of Liberty where they were able to recover the remains of the dog which had been buried in a shallow grave, officials say.
The remains were exhumed by officers and turned over to the Town of Liberty Dog Control Officer for a post-mortem necropsy study.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Sullivan County, New York Man Accused Of Killing Puppy
A further investigation resulted in the arrested of Colon. The 34-year-old Sullivan County man and charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.
WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS
Police alleged Colon struck the puppy in the head with a large speaker and then hit the 4-month-old pitbull with a large rock multiple times.
Colon was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court in front of the Honorable Judge Johnstone and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.
The Village of Liberty Police Department was assisted in the investigation by Town of Liberty Dog Control Officer Joanne Gerow.