Be a Landlord of This 13 Bedroom Unique Hudson Valley Property

You have the unique opportunity to enjoy the feeling of single-family living while your tenants make the payments on this property in Liberty, NY. Many people enjoy being their own landlord and they look at it as a great way to help others and make an income. You have the chance to make this possible if it has always been a dream of yours.

What building is for sale in Liberty, New York?

Look how beautiful that is, the building is over 10,000 square feet and has low maintenance units so you wouldn't be taking on a ton of work if bought this property. It also has greatly maintained grounds and there are fruit trees, grapevines and gardens for current and new residents to enjoy.

Bright hallway:

There's a ton of room for everyone to get around. The hallway leads you to other units and the stairs don't seem that tricky to navigate.

More details about the building for sale in Liberty, NY:

The building is located at 48 Loomis Village Road in Liberty, NY 12754. The current asking price is $1,500,000 and it makes sense for all that comes with it. Good luck to the owners on their next adventure and we hope the new owner enjoys it.

