LEGOLAND Opening to Guests This Month: How to Get Tickets

It's official, LEGOLAND New York in Goshen will be opening their gates to visitors this month.

The massive theme park in Goshen was scheduled to have its grand opening last summer during the July 4 weekend. Because of the pandemic, those plans were scrapped as construction on LEGOLAND was halted and state regulations forced the closure of theme parks and other public places.

Now that restrictions have been lifted, LEGOLAND has been given the green light to finally welcome guests to the 150-acre amusement park. Spokesperson, Matt Besterman, says that since the park was still being built during the global pandemic, architects were able to incorporate social distancing and other safety measures into their design. Technology will allow guests to take advantage of hands-free tickets and touchless payments throughout the park. The hotel will also feature virtual assistants in each room that will use voice commands to do everything from ordering more towels to getting room service.

Guests will get their very first look at the park on May 20 when LEGOLAND opens their doors for a "Behind the Brick" sneak peek of the park. For seven days ticket holders can preview five of the park's seven themed lands. Brick Street, Brocktopia, the LEGO Castle, Ninjago World and Miniland will all be open to guests, as well as some of the park's food and beverage options. LEGOLAND announced that Smokey's Brick-B-Que and the Royal Feast restaurants will both be open. The park's iconic rides will also be running as well as other attractions like model building and meet and greets with characters.

In order to reserve tickets for the seven-day "dress rehearsal," guests must already have purchased the park's "1st to Play" tickets. The season passes were sold in 2019 in anticipation of last summer's grand opening. Passholders receive access to this special week-long preview as well as discounts on dining and retail and unlimited entry to the park for the next year. Those with passes must still reserve a specific date to attend the special preview to make sure that capacity limits are not exceeded.

If you don't have a season pass you can still purchase one, but it will not be eligible for next week's preview. Only ticketholders who have "1st to Play" passes are allowed at the special event.

The good news is that this means that LEGOLAND will be opening to everyone very soon. Although the park has not released an official date, LEGOLAND has announced that the park will be open for the 2021 season, and promises that they will share more info about the official opening date "soon."

