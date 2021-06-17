A longtime Hudson Valley business is closing after 40 years.

Town Tinker Tube Rental located on Bridge Street in Phoenicia announced on Facebook the business is closed and for sale.

"The legendary Harry Jameson said that he’s has pulled the plug as the 40-year operator of Town Tinker Tube Rental, the famous tourist attraction in Phoenicia that annually draws up to 20,000 people for pulsating whitewater tubing on the Esopus Creek," Town Tinker Tube Rental wrote on Facebook

For over 40 years the Town Tinker Tube Rental has provided whitewater equipment for adrenaline seekers from the Hudson Valley or outside the region to come and experience the intensity of the rapids on the Esopus Creek, according to Town Tinker Tube Rental's website.

“It’s time for somebody else to be the Town Tinker,” Jameson said after listing the business with Ruth Gale Realty. “Tubing on the Esopus has become one of the major economic engines in Phoenicia for the summer months. I started the business in 1980, and it has turned into an institution."

Anyone who's enjoyed a ride down the Esopus Creek with Town Tinker Tube Rental knows the Esopus is not a lazy river. It's class II whitewater which means 1 to 3-foot waves and rapids, officials say.

The fun tube ride begins upstream from the Town Tinker headquarters and contains the best and most extreme whitewater the Esopus has to offer. The ride takes about two hours to complete.

Town Tinker Tube Rental was closed during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After running the business for 40 years Jameson is looking to retire and he's made it clear he would like to sell the business to someone of like mind who will keep the business afloat.

The business is listed with Ruth Gale Realty. For more information contact Rich Greenspan at 845-688-5610 or on his cell phone at 516-305-2476.

