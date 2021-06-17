Who doesn't want to see how the other half lives?

If you were near the Hudson River this week, you might have seen a massive ship sailing. But it's not just a ship, it's a luxury yacht. Yacht Harbour says that the boat costs over $900,000 to charter for a week. I don't know about you, but I've ALWAYS wanted to go on a yacht. Sadly, I can't afford it. So for now, I'm gawking at these pictures of the yacht that sailed the Hudson. Check them out below.

Look Inside the $80M Luxury Yacht Sailing the Hudson River If you didn't get a chance to see the superyacht sailing the Hudson, just look inside.