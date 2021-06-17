Many New Yorkers assume Gov. Cuomo's daughter is getting married this weekend in New York.

As the saying goes, you know what happens when you assume...

After living in a pandemic for nearly 500 days, on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced life across New York State can finally return to normal. Cuomo confirmed 70 percent of New York adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and as promised lifted most of the remaining COVID restrictions.

In a Facebook post to share the restrictions being lifted, I was surprised when I noticed many people commenting Cuomo lifted the restrictions because his daughter is getting married this weekend. In fact, in one of our Facebook posts sharing the story, 25 percent of the comments were about the restrictions being lifted solely so Cuomo's daughter can get married.

So, I did some research (cough cough) as we all should do before assuming something you see on social media is a fact.

Turns out, Cuomo's daughter is NOT getting married this weekend, or anytime soon for that matter.

This rumor apparently started last week from the "Quarantine The Quarantine” Facebook group. Members wanted to protest students wearing face masks during Andrew Cuomo's daughter's wedding in Albany, the Daily Gazette reports.

The problem, members were 28 years late to protest a Cuomo wedding. A wedding that did not involve Andrew Cuomo's daughter.

On June 12, 1993, Andrew Cuomo's sister, Madeline, married Brian John O'Donoghue on June 12, 1993, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany.

A 28-year-old Buffalo News article previewing the marriage was headlined "CUOMO DAUGHTER TO WED JUDGE'S SON ON JUNE 12." Andrew Cuomo's father, Mario, was Governor of New York at the time. The 28-year-old article made the rounds on social media and it appears no one bothered to click on the article or look at the date the article was published, May 15, 1993.

As for why a rumor of Cuomo's wedding was trending again on June 15 and June 16, well after Cuomo lifted most of the remaining COVID restrictions a meme went viral on social media about Cuomo's daughter's upcoming wedding.

"Cuomo Opens New York 72 Hours Before His Daughter's Wedding SUCKERS," the meme reads.

Again people began sharing this meme without doing research. None of Cuomo's three daughters are getting married this weekend or in the near future.

