Truly Unique Hudson Valley Sites to Celebrate National Camping Month

June is one of my favorite months for plenty of reasons. I celebrate my birthday and the beginning of summer. It seems that everyone’s mood is lifted during the warmer months with the increased temperatures and more sunshine.

June brings more outdoor BBQs and concerts, bonfires with friends and family and water activities. We have a lot to look forward to this summer.

June also stands for National Camping Month. This month recognizes camping in hopes bring the community outside more. Maybe go camping with a group of friends, family, or your other half.

I have gone camping a few times and enjoyed roasting marshmallows and enjoy the beauty of mother nature. It is so peaceful to be outdoors and hear all of the wildlife. It is relaxing to stargaze and look at the moon as well, that is one of my favorite things to do in summer.

To be honest, I do prefer glamping but who does not? Here are places in the Hudson Valley that you can head on over and join in on the camping experience.

Winding Hills Park, Montgomery

Located within the woods on the outskirts of Montgomery, Winding Hills Park has over 51 campsites. There are also 2 lakes, access to fishing, hiking and boating. For activities, there are playgrounds, a volleyball court and a picnic area.

To find out more about your next camping trip, click here.

Malouf’s Mountain Campground, Beacon

At this hiking site, they can provide you with anything that you need for your stay. At Malouf’s, they provide you with a chowbox, which has cooking equipment on site. They have two different sites, platform and primitive depending on which kind of camping experience you may want. Wifi is available at their picnic area.

Click here to book your next camping experience.

Boulder Point Campground, Pine Bush

Located in Pine Bush, Boulder Point’s campground is on 40 acres of land. While staying here, you can also enjoy the short distance to Sam’s Point and Minnewaska Park. There are also cute Border Collies that will visit you while you stay (count me in).

To book your campsite, click here.

Have you ever camped before? Where is your favorite place to pitch a tent? Let us know below and happy camping!