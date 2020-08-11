Learn About Legendary Creatures of the Hudson Valley

I don't know about you, but I'm kind of tired of being freaked out about the coronavirus pandemic. I think it would be healthy to get our minds off the virus and concentrate on something really fascinating. But we need to do it safely. I know just the thing. You won't even have to leave your house.

The Town of Esopus Library is hosting an online event called Legendary Creatures of the Hudson Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 7PM - 8PM. And there are plenty of them. Discover the mystery of a variety of regional folklore creatures including Wendigo, Jersey Devil, Kipsy, Champy, The White Lady, The Headless Horseman, Mountain Lions, and the Hudson Valley UFO sightings of 1985-1992. It's almost like Halloween in August.

Think you'd like to learn more about mysterious sightings and creatures here in the Hudson Valley? You can get details and join the event by visiting the facebook page.