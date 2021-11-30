Leader Near New York: ‘You’re Not Fully Vaccinated’ With 2 Shots

A leader just outside New York says most who are vaccinated need a third shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is encouraging all who are eligible to get a COVID booster shot.

Not only that, but Lamont says if you were vaccinated six months ago and don't have a booster, he doesn't consider you "fully vaccinated."

“We’re 11 months into the vaccination program. In my view, if you were vaccinated more than six months ago, you’re not fully vaccinated,” Lamont said. “If you were vaccinated more than six months ago, now is the time and go get that booster. I urge you to get it now.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy didn't make such a strong claim, but encouraged all who are eligible to get their booster shot.

"The best way to strengthen your protection against COVID-19 is to get your booster shot – that’s why, today, I got mine. I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get theirs too," Murphy tweeted on Monday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's expert on infectious diseases, says current data doesn't indicate the U.S. Government should change its definition of being fully vaccinated against COVID.

“If you look at the data that we have, fully vaccinated right now, by definition, is the original two doses [of] … Pfizer and Moderna and a single dose with [the one-shot Johnson & Johnson],” Fauci told ABC.

However, the White House’s chief medical adviser still encourages eligible adults to get their booster.

“We’ll continue to follow the data, because right now when we’re boosting people, what we’re doing is following them. We’re going to see what the durability of that protection is, and as we always do, you just follow and let the data guide your policy and let the data guide your recommendations," Fauci added. "The vaccines themselves clearly are still highly effective, but you want to make sure the durability of that protection is longer, and that’s the reason why you get boosted, because we know no vaccine lasts forever,” Fauci said.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also encourages booster shoots.

"We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants. If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you're due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season," Hochul stated.

In response to the new Omicron variant, Hochul declared a State of Emergency.

Some regions in New York are reporting significantly higher COVID numbers. Below is each region's updated 7-day average percentage of positive test results:

