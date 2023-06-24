It's not too often that we come across swamps while living and visiting the Hudson Valley. Personally, when I think of a swamp, I remember my trips to Florida and the swamps that I would see throughout that state.

However, Anyplace America claims that there are over 400 swamps in New York State.

The 'largest tidal swamp' can be found in the Hudson Valley.

Where Is The 'Largest Tidal Swamp' In The Hudson Valley?

Nestled in the Hudson Valley, RamsHorn-Livingston Audubon Sanctuary is a hidden gem. New York Audubon states that this sanctuary has over 430 acres of tidal swamp and marsh along with farm fields and forests.

Those who visit can also have access to the Hudson River from the RamsHorn Creek in a kayak or canoe in Greene County, NY.

"RamsHorn-Livingston contains the largest tidal swamp in the northern Hudson River estuary. "

How Can Guests Visit The 'Largest Tidal Swamp' In The Hudson Valley?

Scenic Hudson and Audubon New York manages and owns the property. Educational programs are also available on site.

There are activities for all ages such as nature activities, virtual learning and more. RamsHorn-Livingston Audubon Sanctuary also has different events that the community can join.

The 'Largest Tidal Swamp' Is Located In Greene County, NY

Greene County, NY is the home to historical sites, lush green fields and northern Catskill Mountains.

It may be news that the 'largest tidal swamp' can call Greene County, NY home while others enjoy this hidden gem with activities. Guests who visit may be surprised at the Hudson Valley's oasis.

How Is A Tidal Swamp Possible In New York State?

In order to preserve this tidal swamp and homes to wildlife, Audubon New York has suggestions for those who want to help.

They encourage people to help restore tidal marshes in order to continue to protect our communities. If possible, we can assist into growing lands that will provide woodlands for wildlife.

They also suggest lawmakers to

"Support the implementation of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA)."

It would be helpful if they could also develop policies that could support communities that are affected by climate change.

Have you been to any swamps in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

