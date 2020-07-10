Large Reward Offered After Hudson Valley 9/11 Memorial Cut Down

Police are asking for help after a 9/11 memorial that honors five Hudson Valley firefighters who were killed on 9/11 was cut down.

Washingtonville police are currently investigating criminal mischief crimes that occurred at Memorial Park and on Father Tierney Circle.

At Memorial Park which is at the intersection of Ahern Blvd and Washington Blvd the flagpole that displays an American flag at the 9/11 Fireman's Memorial was intentionally damaged, police say. There was also some graffiti on the part of the flagpole still intact.

Memorial Park honors five local firefighters, Mark Whitford, Bobby Hamilton, Gerry Nevins, Dennis Devlin and Glenn Perry, who were killed on 9/11.

On Father Tierney Circle a Saint Mary's Parish Center sign was also damaged and toppled over, officials say. Both incidents are related and officials are working aggressively with law enforcement partners, police say.

"I promise you they will not leave any stone unturned to find the person or people responsible for theses damages. Please be assured that whoever is responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law. Any help you can offer for the arrest and conviction please do not hesitate to contact the Washingtonville Police Department at 845-496-9123. An award in excess of $3,000.00 is now being offered," Washingtonville Mayor Joseph Bucco wrote on Facebook.

Police are also asking the public for assistance to check your surveillance cameras in these areas or if anyone saw anything suspicious to please call the Washingtonville Police Detectives at 496-9123.