Lake George BBQ Fest: For the Love of Mountains & Meat

Lake George tourism has gotten absolutely smoked in the last year as a result of the pandemic and now that things are opening back up, it's officially time to smoke beef and pork and not the tourism industry. If you're passionate about mountains and meat, this August weekend is made for you. More than finger-licking deliciousness, the first ever Lake George BBQ Festival will have plenty of other things to do for the entire family.

According to News 10 ABC, Lake George Tourism recently announced their first ever Lake George BBQ Festival. In addition to the grillin' goodness, this three day event in August will also treat visitors to a market, arts and crafts, live music, things for the kiddos and more.

Day 1 of the event is Friday, August 13 from 3pm-10pm.

Day 2 of the event is Saturday, August 14th from 12pm to 10pm.

Day 3 of the event is Sunday, August 15th from 3pm to 6pm.

The Lake George BBQ Festival is happening at Charles R. Wood Park. Adults are $7.00 at the door for a weekend wristband and kids 12 and under are free.

Some of the areas most accomplished pit masters will be there showcasing their sweet and smoky, mouth-watering, wood-burning, fall-off-the-bone briskets, ribs, chicken and more.

Here are a few local favorites the website says will be slingin' their meats:

Rollin' Smoke BBQ in Clifton Park, Wagon Train BBQ in Schenectady, Sarita's Food Truck and more.

For more information, go to LakeGeorgeBBQ.com.