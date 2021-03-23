Imagine trying to get in the front door to your home, car, or in this case a hunting cabin, only to learn that someone had rigged it to explode upon opening. Something like this would be terrifying at the least, catastrophic - or perhaps even deadly - at the worst. But that's what happened when the owners of an Adirondack cabin tried get inside. As a result, one Rotterdam man has been arrested, while the owners are left shaken, but fortunate to escape injury.

"State Police said fireworks had been rigged as an igniter in combination with a wedge between the Hamilton County camp's door and its jamb. The mechanism sparked when the camp's owners opened the door, but the flash failed to detonate the propane built up inside the structure." - Times Union

The Times Union reported the story and chronicled the details of a twisted plot to rig a hunting cabin in Hamilton County. The man alleged to have devised the explosive plan was Irving J. Talavera Jr., 40, of Rotterdam. Talavera, according to the TU, was arrested on Sunday after troopers investigated his alleged plan blow up the cabin once the occupants the entered.

According to the Times Union, police claim that Talavera and the owners of the cabin know one another, but they have not disclosed a possible motive.