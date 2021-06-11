‘Im Done, I’m Dead': MA Diver Says He Was Swallowed By Whale

Wait, what? Now this is one whale of a story!

A Massachusetts lobster diver says he was trapped inside the mouth of a whale on Friday morning for over :30 seconds in a harrowing experience in which he thought he was going to die.

Luckily, the humpback whale who swallowed the man wasn't all that interested in eating him, spitting him out after coming up to the surface. Here's the rest of this whale of a story, as reported by the Cape Cod Times.

Michael Packard, a 56-year-old veteran lobsterman, was alive and well when he told the Cape Cod Times about the incident that took place on Friday morning at around 8AM off Provincetown.

Lobster divers like Michael don't stay on the boat like a typical lobsterman may do; their job is different. They actually enter the water and dive to the ocean floor and "pluck" the crustaceans off the sandy bottom.

That's what Packard was doing on Friday morning when, “All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black,” Packard told Cape Cod Times following his release from the hospital. “I could sense I was moving, and I could feel the whale squeezing with the muscles in his mouth.”

According to Cape Cod Times, Packard thought he was inside a shark but according to the source, "he couldn't feel any teeth." But he knew something wasn't right. Was it possible that he was swallowed by a whale?

Believe it or not, he was.

“I was completely inside (the whale); it was completely black,” Packard said. “I thought to myself, ‘there’s no way I’m getting out of here. I’m done, I’m dead. All I could think of was my boys, they’re 12 and 15 years old,” he told the source.

But the humpback - uninterested in lobster-diver sushi - began shaking his head according to Packard and that's when he thought he had a chance to live. Packard's mate, Josiah Mayo told the Cape Cod Times that he saw the ruckus in the water and then watached as the whale spit Packard out.

According to the source, Packard only suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital on Friday.