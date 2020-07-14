LaGrange Lions Club Take-Out Lobster Bake

The Summer of COVID. That's what I'm calling it. And it means we've had to make lots of adjustments. But we've done pretty well considering the circumstances. Here's another great event that is going to happen differently this year. But it is going to happen, so this is good news.

It's the LaGrange Lions Club's 29th Annual Lobster Bake Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 15. This year the Lions Club can't plan a seated event for 200 people in masks, but they will instead offer take-out lobster and/or steak dinner kits. Tickets are available from any LaGrange Lion or by calling (845) 473-2807. Pick up on Saturday, Aug. 15th from 10:45AM - Noon. A $90 ticket buys two complete meals - lobster and/or steak, plus 2 potatoes, 2 ears of corn, servings of home style coleslaw, plus 2 slices of cheese cake.

I don't know about you, but to me a lobster dinner sounds great right about now. To get more information about the LaGrange Lions Club's 29th Annual Lobster Bake Take-out Dinner, visit the event facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: