Labor Day weekend traditionally results in heavy traffic throughout the state. This increased flow of traffic also brings with it an increase in accidents, serious injuries, and fatalities and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways.

State Police and local law enforcement will be out in force through Labor Day weekend as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to prevent drugged and drunk driving.

During the 2024 Labor Day weekend enforcement alone, which ran from Friday, August 30, 2024, through Monday, September 2, 2024, State Police issued 10,240 total tickets and arrested 232 individuals for DWI.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by State Police and local law enforcement agencies during this holiday weekend.

The national enforcement period started on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1, 2025, says the press release.

Troopers will be using both marked and concealed vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.

The unmarked vehicles allow the trooper to better observe driving violations, according to the press release.  These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

This initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

