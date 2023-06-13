Police in Kingston Arrest Man Allegedly Responsible for Shooting

The suspect led police on a foot chase through Kingston before he was apprehended.

Earlier this month we told you about a shooting in Kingston that left one man injured and had police trying to locate who was responsible. The shooting reportedly took place on Sunday, June 4th at approximately 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Street and Prospect Street, leaving a 32-year-old man injured from a gunshot wound.

Kingston Police Investigate Shooting

Police took to social media earlier this month hoping to find information about the June 4th shooting and after following leads and tips they attempted to arrest a suspect. The suspect, George F. Decker from Kingston, NY allegedly drove down Cedar Street on June 4th and fired a handgun from a moving car striking and injuring a 32-year-old unidentified person according to Kingston Police. Police say that bullets also struck a nearby occupied vehicle that was on Cedar St. and after firing the gun police allege that Decker fled the scene.

Suspect Leads Kingston Police on Foot Chase

Just six days after the shooting, at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10th police attempted to apprehend Decker in Kingston, but as they attempted to place him under arrest he took off leading police on a foot chase on Clinton Ave in the City of Kingston. After chasing the suspect and eventually capturing him, police placed Decker in custody and charged him with three felonies including Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Decker was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor after the chase.

George Decker

Once in custody, Decker was transported to Kingston Police headquarters, processed, and arraigned in Kingston City Court. He was then sent to the Ulster County Jail. Police did say that this is still an active investigation and are asking anyone with any information regarding the shooting or any other crimes in Kingston to please contact them at 845-331-1671.

