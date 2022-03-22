The City of Kingston, New York is looking for help. They are seeking a qualified architect to help rehab some properties.

The properties that they are needing help with ideas for the interior and exterior rehab of three specific city owned properties.

Which properties does the City of Kingston, New York need help with?

Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash loading...

The properties are located at 33 Franklin, 44 Franklin, and 54 Van Deusen Street. There is a list of what the City thinks is needed and photos of the homes. To see the homes, click here, pdf.

Who can submit ideas for the rehabbing of the interior and exterior of these homes?

Office of Governor Office of Governor, City of Kingston, NY loading...

According to the official Request for Proposals, (RFP) the City is looking for a 'qualified architectural firm' to submit energy-efficient home ideas, keeping in mind that the remodeling will need to keep in mind the historic feel of the area. The firm will need to submit ideas for all three-properties, with each home costs separated.

When the homes have been rehabbed, who will get to purchase them?

Kingston Kingston, NY loading...

The 'winning' architectural firm will work in conjunction with RUPCO, to complete the projects. When the homes are ready to be put on the market the will be offered to persons who have an area median income (AMI) of 60% to 80% in conjunction with RUPCO.

So when does the firm need to have their submissions in?

google maps street view google maps street view loading...

Architects have until April 14, 2022 to submit their ideas. The City of Kingston expects to inform the winning firm on or around May 2, 2022. Good Luck.

Fairytale Home in Upstate New York These pictures are so unique I can't stop scrolling.

28 Distinguished Historic Figures Buried at West Point Cemetery New York State is rich in history. West Point Cemetery acts as a national historic landmark and the final resting place for 28 historic figures. From Medal of Honor recipients and Military leaders to astronauts and other Military heroes, their final resting place can be found right here in the Hudson Valley.