Hudson Valley City Cracks Down on Fireworks

It's not quite officially summer yet here in the Hudson Valley, but it will be here before you know it.

With that being said, many around the Mid-Hudson region are preparing for July 4th activities such as celebrations involving fireworks. When it comes to purchasing actual fireworks, there are some rules and regulations.

Of course, as New Yorkers, we understand that there is a specific type of firework we can use. According to the New York State Division of Homeland Security, "New York State Law allows for the sale and use of a specific category of consumer fireworks known as Sparkling Devices." These sparkling devices are " ground-based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks and or a colored flame, audible crackling or whistling noise and smoke."

There are a bunch of fun New York State laws regarding fireworks on the NYS Division of Homeland Security website. Did you know that The Office of Fire Prevention and Control has been notified that sales and use of sparkling devices is prohibited in Middletown and Newburgh?

In Ulster County, it seems as though police will be cracking down on firework usage this year.

The City of Kingston released a statement this week stating the following:

KPD will be cracking down on illegal fireworks in the City of Kingston. Sparkling devices are the only legal fireworks in New York State. Any firework that launches is ILLEGAL. The only sparklers that are legal are ground-based or handheld.

For more details and rules regarding fireworks in New York visit the Homeland Security website.

