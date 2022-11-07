Paul Blart Leaves The Mall For Lake Katrine, NY Restaurant

We're getting used to this now. Yet another big-name celebrity was spotted in the Hudson Valley over the weekend, bringing some laughs too.

You may know him as Paul Blart: Mall Cop or Albert Brennaman from Hitch, but he's most notably known as Doug Heffernan. That's right, we're talking about Kevin James!

The comedian had a show this weekend at Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston but was seen all over town leading up to his performance.

The staff at Casa Vallarta in Lake Katrine NY shared that the funny man stopped by for a meal on Saturday, November 5th. They had some Paul Blart fun on Facebook writing:

Today we had “extra protection!!!” An special person at our restaurant! This amazing actor was eating with us today and giving us some time to share. Paul, It was a pleasure to be serving you. We hope to see u soon!!

And they attached this photo:

Casa Vallarta - Lake Katrine NY, Facebook Casa Vallarta - Lake Katrine NY, Facebook loading...

James isn't the only celebrity spotted in the Ulster County area. 2 weeks ago, Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler was seen out and about in Saugerties and Ulster Park. It was reported that the Criminal Minds star was taking in some scares at The Headless Horseman Haunted Attraction and exploring the shops around Saugerties.

Tahir Aziz Tahir Aziz loading...

Have you ever met a celebrity in the Hudson Valley? Who did you meet and where?

