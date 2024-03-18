If you're a coffee lover you have your favorite or favorites. You have a specific order for Dunkin, you have a specific order for Starbucks or maybe you only go to one and not the other. Are you a light roast or dark roast person? How about flavors,we've got Vanilla, Hazelnut, Mocha and many more. How about what you put IN your coffee; haha well now we're talking.

The point is wherever or however you get your coffee, the options are endless and new options are never far behind and when it comes to companies' that have changed the world of coffee, not many have made an impact like Keurig. This brings us to present day where the multi-billion dollar Keurig company is getting ready to change the coffee game all over again.

Keurig Impact on the Coffee World

The empire that is Keurig was started by two men back in 1990 named Peter Dragone and John Sylvan. Like any creators, the two men had numerous failures and blunders before they perfected their ideal single-serve coffee maker. Three years later in 1993, the two partnered with Dick Sweeney and shortly after that, they had their introduction with the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters according to Cross Country Cafe.

Keurig machines would soon get popular in business offices and after that with some additional marketing work, they started to appear in people's homes. Once that happened, Keurig and their infamous single serving K-Cups were off to the races and the rest is history.

Keurig Next Chapter and New Technology

This brings us to present day where 30 years after entering the coffee game, Keurig has announced the next revolution that is being prepared to change the coffee world. According to the press release from Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) Keurig's next chapter involves a multi-year agenda including a brand new Keurig coffee machine and the evolution of the K-Cup which is being called the K-Rounds™.

The K-Rounds™ are a plasticless version of the K-Cup where the coffee beans has been expertly ground and roasted and then pressed into a varying sized pods that look similar to a hockey puck. The rounds are also wrapped in a "...proprietary, protective plant-based coating preserving the coffee’s flavor and aroma, eliminating the need for plastic or aluminum".

With the K-Rounds™ there is also going to be a new Keurig system designed to brew them. That new system is being called the Keurig Alta™. As described in the release the new Keurig Alta™ is a...

reimagined Keurig system that allows consumers to make a variety of hot and cold barista-style beverages – from a bold espresso with velvety crema, to an aroma-rich cup of hot coffee or a refreshingly chilled cold coffee – without having to master complex brewing techniques

The new machine will also be able to brew the K-Cups that everyone has gotten familiar with over the recent decades and the new K-Rounds™ are expected to be certified compostable. The release goes on to describe just how advanced this new machine is stating that each of the K-Rounds™ will be...

marked with a code that the Keurig Alta brewer automatically reads to determine the pressure and extraction profile needed to get the full flavor, aroma and richness of each coffee variety.

Currently, the new Keurig products are not ready for market. The release states that they are still in the development stages with the beta testing of the new products set to begin later this year in Fall 2024. This would mean that an official release would not be expected until some time in 2025 at the earliest.

You can view the video down below for more details on Keurig, the new K-Rounds and the new Keurig Alta down below.

