Kerhonkson Road Takes You to the Most Haunted Backroad in the US

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. In the Hudson Valley when it comes to haunted attractions the options are endless, but if you're looking for something different this could be it.

Last year, because of the pandemic, most of the haunted attractions were "drive-thru" venus. We have to admit, there's something terrifying about being in your car in the dark with ghosts and monsters popping out at you.

If you're into that kind of thing, why not try to experience the real thing? We're talking paranormal activity on one of the most haunted roads in America. And guess what? Our very own Hudson Valley's Route 44 can take you right to said haunted backroad.

For those who aren't familiar, Route 44 starts in Kerhonkson in Ulster County and then runs through Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It's time for a Route 44 road trip to Massachusetts for a nice little Halloween scare.

The website Antique Archaeology explains Route 44 leads to "Possibly the most frightening local legend in these parts." Apparently, a "phantom hitchhiker" is seen along Route 44 in Rehobeth, Massachusetts.

According to the legend the phantom hitchhiker stands at 6 feet tall, with a beard and red hair with "dark, lifeless eyes." Locals say you should avoid picking up the hitchhiker as those who have in the past have had weird happenings take place afterward. They add this spine-chilling encounter:

"One woman talks about her encounter with the red-headed hitchhiker, remembering that when she stopped for him, as he reached for her door handle he suddenly evaporated, and then her car engine died. Frozen with fright, she could hear his maniacal laughter long after he had vanished from sight."

Side note, they say not to travel Route 44 in Massachusetts with anything less than a full car load. According to the legend, the maniacal hitchhiker is usually seen in your rearview mirror and in some cases, popping up in your backseat.

That's a big nope, from me. But if you're brave enough go for it. A 3ish-hour road trip for some paranormal activity? Tis the season, right?

