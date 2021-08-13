Kentucky Baby Hysterically Laughing At Family Dog Will Have You Laughing Too
Earlier this week, I was getting out of the shower and I heard my husband, Quenton, sitting at our kitchen bar laughing at something he was watching on his phone. As I was drying off, getting dressed, and brushing my teeth, I could hear him still laughing just down the hall. What was making him laugh so much?
Once I finished, I quietly walked down the hall and around the corner to see what he was laughing at. I heard what he was laughing at first, then I saw it. It was a video he was watching on Facebook. The video was posted by his friend Cory and showed his baby grandson playing with the family dog. His grandson, Vincent, was sitting on the floor, and Tessi, the family dog was entertaining the baby, Vincent was laughing hysterically, which made Quenton laugh, which made me laugh too.
Take a look. I dare you not to laugh too, or at least smile.
Cory posted in his Facebook status pf the video,
I’ve only watched this a dozen times before 7 o’clock in the morning. I hope you enjoy this as much as I do! Vincent and Tessi are playmates! I could hear him laughing upstairs!
I can totally relate, I've watched the video about twenty times just today. There is something about a baby's laugh that just makes everything better. I know it did for me and I hope it did for you too.
