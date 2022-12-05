Keep These Christmas Tree Safety Tips in Mind This Holiday Season

In the last few weeks, families all across the Hudson Valley have decked their halls with lights and decorations welcoming in the holiday season.

Many real Christmas trees have found their way into living rooms all over the Hudson Valley. While you debate whether or not to put tri-color or white lights on your tree, The New York State Association of Fire Chiefs wants to remind you of some fire safety tips this holiday season.

Fire Safety This Holiday Season

For those with a real tree in their home NYSAFC explains that while Christmas tree fires aren't that common "when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious." They add :

A heat source too close to the tree causes more than one in every five fires.

With that being said, here's what the NYSAFC says to do to prevent Christmas tree fires in your home this holiday season:

Choose a fresh tree, with green needles that do not fall off when touched.

Before putting your fresh tree in the stand, cut 2" from the base of the trunk.

Water your tree daily.

Make sure your tree is 3 feet away from any heat source.

Make sure your tree isn't blocking an exit.

You can view the full list of safety tips on the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs on Facebook.

Just How Important is it To Water Your Christmas Tree?

You can see the difference in how quickly a fire can spread in a daily watered tree and a tree that hasn't been watered in several days. The National Fire Protection Association shares the video below around the holiday season to raise awareness of just how dangerous a Christmas tree fire could be:

