Win a Pair of Tickets to See Justin Hayward at The Egg Thursday, Oct. 12th

Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues will be performing in Albany this Thursday, October 12th at The Egg, and you can win a pair of tickets to the show!

Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over. Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked. Over the last forty-five years the band has sold fifty five million albums and received numerous awards. Commercial success has gone hand in hand with critical acclaim, The Moody Blues are renowned the world over as innovators and trail blazers who have influenced any number of fellow artists. In 2018, along with the other members of The Moody Blues, Justin was inducted into the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Thursday night's performance at The Egg will also feature Mike Dawes, an English fingerstyle guitar player known for composing, arranging, and performing multiple parts simultaneously on the guitar.

Before the show on Thursday, check out this clip of Justin Hayward when he performed at The Egg in Albany back in October of 2019.