Judas Priest Reschedule 2022 North American Tour

Judas Priest have announced rescheduled 2022 North American shows for their ongoing "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour, with Queensryche replacing Sabaton as the support act.

The six-week trek begins on March 4 in Peoria, Ill., and concludes on April 13 in Hamilton, Ont. You can see the new 2022 dates below. Most tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster's website, although a few shows will go on sale Dec. 3.

Judas Priest were forced to postpone their tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a ruptured aorta during their Sept. 26 performance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. Video from the event shows Faulkner performing as his aorta ruptures. He was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately following Judas Priest’s performance and underwent a 10-plus-hour surgery.

"I can see in my face the confusion and anguish I was feeling while playing 'Painkiller' as my aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest cavity," he said in a statement following the incident. Faulkner recently assured fans he was “feeling very strong and positive” seven weeks after his surgery, and is “playing guitar every day.”

Judas Priest had also been scheduled to tour the U.K. and Europe with Ozzy Osbourne in 2022, but the Prince of Darkness recently postponed those dates for a second time. They are now slated to hit the road together in 2023.

Judas Priest, '50 Heavy Metal Years' 2022 Tour

March 4 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Theatre

March 6 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

March 7 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

March 9 - Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

March 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 12 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

March 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

March 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

March 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater

March 18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 20 – Cedar Park, TX @ H–E–B Center at Cedar Park

March 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

March 23 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

March 27 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

March 30 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 31 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

April 2 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 4 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

April 7 – Halifax, NS, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

April 10 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

April 11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

April 13 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

