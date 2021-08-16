Join In On This Three Day Festival Filled with Live Music and Community Fun

Summer in the Hudson Valley means endless amounts of events and festivals. We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world so it goes without saying that there always seems to be something fun to do.

Do you love the outdoors as well? I find myself looking for events that entail mother nature, sunshine and hanging out with people who have similar interests.

If you enjoy music, food and craft vendors then you have arrived at the most perfect blog post. There’s going to the Summer Hoot event which will be held outdoors. Not only will there be craft vendors, music and food but also activities and trails to explore.

The craft vendors will take place on Hoot Hill, the kids activities will take place at the kid’s zone. For the adventurous folks, you are able to explore the trails and even take a walk over to the historic covered bridge on site. For the hikers, bring your hiking boots to hike to Cathedral Gorge.

Upon arrival, you can follow the parking signs and then head to the Main Gate at the red barn. From there, you can check in or purchase tickets.

This event will take place on on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 27, August 28 and August 29, 2021 at the Ashokan Center located in Olivebridge. This will be the 9th Annual Summer Hoot.

This event will include 3 days of live music, being in nature and with the community featuring music groups by Nate The Great, The Mammals and The Restless Age.

You can find out more and purchase tickets here.

There will also be other live music events happening in the Hudson Valley this month. Check out the following shows below.

Harry Connick Jr and his band will perform at Bethel Woods on August 19,2021 at 7pm.

Find out more here.

The Warp/The Weft will be performing at Dogwood in Beacon on August 20,2021 at 8pm.

Find out more here.

Create your own fun at Open Mic at Kingston Artist Collective. This will take place at The Kingston Artist Collective & Cafe on Broadway on August 21,2021 at 6:30pm.

Find out more here.

Will you be attending any of these events? Share with us below and Happy August!

