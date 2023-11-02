JetBlue Permanently Dropping 13 New York Area Routes

JetBlue is making some big cuts and entirely pulling out of one city. The changes will result in 13 routes being dropped from the New York area.

Many fliers in the Hudson Valley area say that JetBlue is their airline of choice. With airfare service being so hit-or-miss nowadays, being able to book a flight on your favorite airline adds an extra level of comfort to an otherwise anxious experience.

Unfortunately, JetBlue has announced that it's dropping 13 area flights. That means that people planning to visit almost a dozen different locations will need to change their plans.

City of Burlington, VT Completely Being Dropped

According to The Points Guy, the airline will be completely pulling out of Burlington, Vermont. JetBlue has serviced the area for over 20 years but has already begun phasing out flights. This means that the route from JFK to Burlington will now be dropped.

Other routes at Newark, LaGuardia and JFK are also ending as JetBlue ends an agreement with American Airlines and deals with air traffic controller staffing challenges.

List of New York Area Routes Being Dropped by JetBlue

The following routes will begin to get phased out over the next few weeks.

Newark Liberty International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport

Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport to Miami International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport to Burlington International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

LaGuardia Airport to L.F. Wade International Airport (Bermuda)

LaGuardia Airport to Nashville International Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Charleston International Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Denver International Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Cape Cod Gateway Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Jacksonville International Airport

LaGuardia Airport to Portland International Jetport

LaGuardia Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

In addition to these New York area routes, JetBlue will also be dropping a route between Los Angeles and Charleston.

Customers already booked on flights that get canceled due to the route changes will be given the option of taking an alternative flight or receiving a full refund.

