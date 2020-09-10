Java Blue Coffee Opens First Cafe in Hudson Valley

A local coffee company is opening the doors to its first cafe.

Java Blue Coffee has been distributing coffee blends to the Hudson Valley and beyond since 2017. The family-run company, based in Bloomingburg, offers coffee and coffee making services to businesses and homes throughout the region. Founder Davide Porcu was born and raised in Sinnai, a small town located south of Sardinia. After moving to New York and getting married, Porcu worked at a coffee roasting company where he learned the ins and outs of the business, this gave him the knowledge and passion to start Java Blue right here in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Porcu realized another dream to open up his own coffee shop. Taking over the former location of Eat This Bakery at 8 Union Street in Montgomery, Java Blue Coffee and Market is now open, boasting "Fresh coffee and fresh food." Eat This has moved next door and will reportedly now just concentrate on special-order cakes.

A sign on the window of Java Blue advertises a menu of soup, salads, sandwiches and more. Corey's Pickels is just one of the local food providers that will have their products available in the cafe's market for purchase.

Java Blue is now open for business on Union Street in the Village of Montgomery. Information about the cafe is available on the company's Facebook page.