One of the most familiar sounds you will hear in the woods around New York is the call of an Owl. Very often you will hear an owl calling and then another owl will answer. Hearing an owl is one thing seeing an owl is another.

Owls are good at camouflaging themselves making it difficult to spot them up in a tree. Every so often though you will come across one that is sitting in plain sight. It is such a treat when that happens. They sit there looking at you with a tone of indifference it would appear but the truth is they are usually fascinated by you as much as you are them.

Hudson Valley Great Horned Owlet Rescued After Fall From its Nest

Friend of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center - Facebook owl 2 Friend of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center - Facebook owl 2 loading...

I always love a good owl story and I came across one that the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) shared on their Facebook page about a small owl who they have been caring for at the center.

The FFFWC has been busy over the winter helping rehab injured animals and taking in orphans. In the past few months among all the cases they have had at the center, they rehabbed an eagle who was found on the side of the road and numerous bear cubs who had gotten separated from their moms.

Friend of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center - Facebook owl Friend of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center - Facebook owl loading...

The Great Horned Owlet they are currently helping is doing well after it was discovered on the ground. The Owlet had taken a fall out of the nest which was high up in a tree. Sadly there was a second owl that didn't survive its fall. A homeowner discovered the owlets on the ground the day before a big snowstorm. Unable to return the owlet to the nest FFFWC took him in for care.

The owlet is doing well but FFFWC wants us to be aware that this is owl baby season. So if you live in an area with owls keep an eye out especially if you have pets. If you encounter an owl or other wildlife in a situation you feel requires help please always call a professional to help. FFFWC can be reached through its website and social media.

