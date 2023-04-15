Remember These 12 Things Before Your Next Hudson Valley Hike

Ah! I love the spring! As I sit in the Townsquare studio writing this article, I'm wearing my shorts and tropical shirt ready to get back outside and enjoy the nice weather! It has been so gorgeous lately and I hope that this weather keeps up!

One of my favorite pastimes with my friends is going hiking. It's a great way to disconnect, enjoy nature, get some good exercise, and an awesome opportunity to talk with your friends. It must be a guy thing, but we tend to have better conversations when we are moving around and are doing something "rugged," rather than just sitting around.

I know a few people who hike all year round. All to them, but I have a difficult time going out for a hike in the winter. I've done it a few times, but it's not for me. I'd rather wait for the spring, summer, and fall to hike. Majority of people will start hiking around March and April. That being said, you may have already gone on your first hike of the year, or you are making plans for it.

Whether you've already gotten out this season onto the trails, or you're getting ready for your first hike, I recommend looking at this checklist I came up with after a time a few friends and I decided to go on an impromptu hike. Needless to say, we were not prepared and we nearly suffered from it. So, take it from me, and please be prepared when you go for your next Hudson Valley hike.

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike Do not be like my friends and me, who decided to go on an impromptu hike up Stissing Mountain in Pine Plains with little to no preparation whatsoever. Learn from our mistakes, and consider these things before your next Hudson Valley hike.

