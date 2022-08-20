It’s Back! The Beacon, NY Dummy Light has Been Restored

A landmark in Beacon has finally been restored and returned to Main Street.

Back in April, work was being done to Main Street in Beacon and unfortunately a construction vehicle took out the historic Beacon Dummy Light. Beacon resident Jean Noack, who is also a member of the Beacon Historical Society, the Beacon Sloop Club, and the Howland Cultural Center wrote in the Beacon, NY Facebook group at the time:

Beacon's beloved and iconic Dummy Light was hit sometime today during the road work on Main Street. It's base appears to have been left intact, with its post left laying on the ground. This photo (right) taken tonight shows how the light has been left overnight. Diane Charash Lapis, head of the Beacon Historical Society, was notified tonight of the defiling of this precious Beacon historical treasure. The mayor could not be reached immediately for comment on the actions of the city employee that resulted in the damage.

If you didn't know the Beacon Dummy Light is actually only 1 of 3 still standing in New York. RoadsideAmerica.com writes "Only three of these old, dangerous, middle-of-an-intersection traffic lights are still standing."

On Friday, August 12th the City of Beacon announced on Facebook that the Dummy Light was finally restored. They wrote: "The dummy light on Main Street has been restored. Thank you to Mickey Manzi, Dave Way, and Sean Detoro from the Beacon Highway Dept for a job well done."

Beacon residents were thrilled leaving comments under the restored landmark like "Wow. That is totally awesome. I love it." and "Wow...Fantastic!"

Do you have a favorite Hudson Valley landmark? Where is it?

