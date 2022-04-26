Were you at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in 1969? I was living in Orange County at the time which wasn’t very far from Bethel. But, I was way too young to go to a concert, especially a concert like Woodstock. I have only met a handful of people who were actually there, but I know many like me, who wish they could have experienced Woodstock but were too young, too far away, too something to be able to go.

It doesn’t mean we can’t experience Woodstock, in fact there is an awesome immersive tour at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts called Meet Me at Woodstock. This augmented reality tour features the voices of Nick and Bobbi Ercoline. If you don’t know the name, you know the faces. They’re the couple pictured on the cover of the Woodstock album. So they have first hand stories to share about the concert.



The tour features lots of music from Woodstock, and also the sounds and sights of the people at the concert, the helicopters landing and taking off backstage, ambient sounds and stories by some of the people that attended the concert. You’ll see 3-D images, pop up photos and videos. And it’s all presented o while you walk the grounds of the site of the historic 1969 concert.



If you always wished that you could have been at Woodstock, or if you just want to learn more about the show, enjoy the grounds and listen to some of the best music ever, this is for you. You can get more information and purchase tickets at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts website.

