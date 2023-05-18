Items All New Yorkers Must Not Keep in The Pantry
When was the last time you checked your pantry? Your food cupboard, what ever you call it. When did you check it last? Are you storing items in the pantry or in the cupboard that you should really be storing in the fridge or the freezer?
Ok, grab a beverage and get ready to either toss items, or get them into the fridge. Here is what you should not be keeping in the cupboard/pantry:
What is the most common item that is stored in the pantry that should be in the fridge?
The most common items that are mistakenly stored in the pantry are ketchup, mustard and jams or jellies. While there are a few days that they can be left out a room temperature, they will last longer and be exposed to less bacteria if they are stored in the fridge.
Where does Mayo go? The fridge or the cupboard?
With mayonnaise you need to 100% always keep it in the fridge. If you have ever had food poisoning, it is probably because of bad fish or bad mayonnaise. Trust me. If you want to avoid all vomiting post eating, keep your mayonnaise in the fridge.
Where should you keep maple syrup? Fridge or cupboard?
For the first few weeks you can keep the maple syrup in the cupboard, but after that, you need to keep it in the fridge. Maple syrup is a natural product and can very easily start to grow bacteria, which can cause stomach issues.
A few other products you should keep in the fridge include nuts, some types of flour and chocolate.