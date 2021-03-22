Many Hudson Valley residents are disappointed a popular restaurant appears to be closed, without giving customers notice.

On Saturday, a post in the Ulster Eateries United Facebook group wondered about the status of Moe's Southwest Grill on Ulster Avenue in Kingston. The post stated there is brown paper covering up all the windows.

Inside the comment section, one person wrote the popular restaurant closed for good with no notice.

"I work at KAYS next door, and they are closed permanently. They were given no notice," Jeff Carpino wrote.

Hudson Valley Post hasn't been able to confirm if Moe's Southwest Grill is officially closed. The Moe's Southwest Grill website still lists the Kingston location as open. Google and Facebook both also state the restaurant is open.

We called Moe's Southwest Grill in Kingston many times this weekend but got a voicemail each time. The message on the voicemail said, "this mailbox isn't accepting messages."

However, there is a chance the eatery may only be closed for construction. If you try to order online at the Kingston location customers get this message:

This location is currently closed for construction and/or maintenance. Please use the location finder to try another location nearby.

Hopefully, Moe's doesn't add to a list of almost 40 eateries that have closed down in the past year. On the other hand, nearly 30 eateries have recently opened in the region. You can see the full list of closings and openings below.

