Mystery of Massive Seaside Park, New Jersey Washed Up Skull Solved

Credit: Island Beach State Park Facebook

Yesterday, I broke the news about a mysterious item that washed up on Island Beach State Park.  Speculation began that it could be a pterodactyl, a chupacabra, an alien, or some other creature.  Today, the investigation has concluded and we have answers.
This skull, which appears to be 4 to 6 feet long, was found near the A2 beach access path by State Park Police.  They took a pic, posted it to Facebook, and began an investigation.  Today, we know more.  It came from one of these:

  • Small humpback whale
  • Pterodactyl
  • Bottlehead dolphin
  • Jimmy Hoffa
  • Chupacabra
  • Alien, Easter bunny hybrid
  • Jersey Devil
  • Minke whale

Yep, the folks at Island Beach State Park confirm it comes from the "ventral (lower) jaw and skull of a Minke whale."  Fascinating to see.  I never knew they'd was ashore.  I assumed bones would sink or somehow disintegrate (over time) into the ocean.  Clearly, I'm wrong!

Leading Theories About D.B. Cooper and 30 other unsolved mysteries

Thanks to the American fascination with confounding unsolved cases, mystery is among the most popular genres of books, movies, and television. From heists and capers to murders and robberies, the world’s greatest unsolved mysteries spark media frenzies that grab headlines around the globe. Some cases compel so much public intrigue that the facts and theories surrounding them become the basis of books, movies, plays, and documentaries decades or even centuries after the cases go cold.
Filed Under: New Jersey
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top