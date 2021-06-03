Mystery of Massive Seaside Park, New Jersey Washed Up Skull Solved

Yesterday, I broke the news about a mysterious item that washed up on Island Beach State Park. Speculation began that it could be a pterodactyl, a chupacabra, an alien, or some other creature. Today, the investigation has concluded and we have answers.

This skull, which appears to be 4 to 6 feet long, was found near the A2 beach access path by State Park Police. They took a pic, posted it to Facebook, and began an investigation. Today, we know more. It came from one of these:

Small humpback whale

Pterodactyl

Bottlehead dolphin

Jimmy Hoffa

Chupacabra

Alien, Easter bunny hybrid

Jersey Devil

Minke whale

Yep, the folks at Island Beach State Park confirm it comes from the "ventral (lower) jaw and skull of a Minke whale." Fascinating to see. I never knew they'd was ashore. I assumed bones would sink or somehow disintegrate (over time) into the ocean. Clearly, I'm wrong!