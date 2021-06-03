Mystery of Massive Seaside Park, New Jersey Washed Up Skull Solved
Yesterday, I broke the news about a mysterious item that washed up on Island Beach State Park. Speculation began that it could be a pterodactyl, a chupacabra, an alien, or some other creature. Today, the investigation has concluded and we have answers.
This skull, which appears to be 4 to 6 feet long, was found near the A2 beach access path by State Park Police. They took a pic, posted it to Facebook, and began an investigation. Today, we know more. It came from one of these:
Small humpback whale Pterodactyl Bottlehead dolphin Jimmy Hoffa Chupacabra Alien, Easter bunny hybrid Jersey Devil
- Minke whale
Yep, the folks at Island Beach State Park confirm it comes from the "ventral (lower) jaw and skull of a Minke whale." Fascinating to see. I never knew they'd was ashore. I assumed bones would sink or somehow disintegrate (over time) into the ocean. Clearly, I'm wrong!