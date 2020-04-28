IRS Fixes Issues With Stimulus Payment Tool

Having issues with your stimulus payment? Well, the IRS made significant changes to its stimulus payment tool so you might want to recheck.

Last week the IRS created a "Get My Payment" website that's supposed to tell American's the status of their stimulus money. The website has you list your social security number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

After filling in the information, some are learning the status of their stimulus money. While others aren't.

Many are getting the following:

Payment Status Not Available

According to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time.

I was one of the many frustrated people who got the "Payment Status Not Available" message. I continued to get the message every time I checked, until Monday.

On Monday, the IRS finally told me my banking information wasn't on file. It then directed me to the correct place to fill in my information.

The site now tells me, "You are eligible for the payment. Once we have your payment date, we will update this page."

I've since learned the IRS announced it made adjustments to its 'Get My Payment' tool. Officials say they made significant changes over the weekend and anyone who's had an issue might want to check the website again.

