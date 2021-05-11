Iron Maiden Announce New Craft Beer, Hellcat

Iron Maiden have joined forces with BrewDog to create another beer in their popular line. Hellcat, a 6 percent ABV India Pale Lager crafted in the U.S., will be available to buy in the fall.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a world-renowned rock band like Iron Maiden,” BrewDog CEO and cofounder James Watt said in a statement. “Iron Maiden, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career. Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish — an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration.”

Described as having a "citrus-forward flavor with a no less aggressive malty backbone," the IPL is entirely carbon negative, a sustainability practice designed to help remove more carbon from the atmosphere.

“I’ve been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the U.S.,” said singer Bruce Dickinson. “I’ve long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together.”

Hellcat serves as the newest edition to Trooper, Iron Maiden's steadily growing collection of premium beers. Launched in 2013, the brand has sold more than 25 million pints worldwide and includes a range of stouts, lagers, IPAs and more. Hellcat will be available for purchase online and in some stores.

Iron Maiden Albums Ranked