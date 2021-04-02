A criminal investigation is underway into the fire that killed a Lower Hudson Valley firefighter one day before his son's 6th birthday.

Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd was one of the first responders on the scene at the massive fire at Evergreen Court For Adults early Tuesday morning in Spring Valley.

Lloyd was killed while searching for others, determined to rescue anyone who was trapped. Lloyd was the father of two boys and a 15-year member of the Columbian Engine Company.

"We lost a real American hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to and protection of his community," Rockland County Executive Ed Day state. "He searched as the building burned; determined to rescue anyone who may have been trapped. His loss is devastating and it will not ever be forgotten."

On Thursday, officials said they've looked into many videos of the fire and have reviewed a lot of data from utilities and property owners. However, the criminal investigation into the fatal fire could take weeks or months, ABC reports.

"We follow the facts. We follow the evidence. We are not going to rush this investigation to make people happy to get to the conclusion," Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco said during a press conference.

Investigators are looking into reports that an alarm system was disabled at the assisted living center for a Passover cleansing ritual and a blowtorch was used for the oven.

Lloyd was able to rescue several residents of the assisted living facility before his death, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family.

In one week, the GoFundMe for his family has raised over $500,000, as of this writing. CLICK HERE to donate.

The fire also claimed the life a resident.

