Hudson Valley Drive-ins Opening Up

One of the only entertainment things any of us could do safely over the last year or so is back, and getting ready for a great season.

Just over a year ago everything shut down, this we know. Schools, work all closed. On the entertainment side, no concerts....sporting events happened but with no fans in attendance and Hollywood just about closed up shop. Broadway shut down and the movie business became nonexistent.

The were no blockbuster summer movie premieres, one, because they couldn't make them, and two, there were no movie theater screens to show them on because with COVID, theaters had to shut down. The only place any of us could see a movie in the last year, outside of our couches was at the drive-in movie theater.

I personally loved the way our Hudson Valley drive-ins adapted to a COVID world with no new movies. Most of them gave us all a chance to see some of the great movies from back in the day. I went to the drive-in more last year than any year before. I saw Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future, Empire Strikes Back and a few others at the Overlook Drive-in in Poughkeepsie last summer and LOVED every minute of it!

To say that I'm excited that drive-ins are reopening soon is an understatement and a few have announced their plans for this spring and summer....

The Four Brothers Drive-In has announced that they have added some fun to the drive in experience for this year. According the Times Herald Record, they've added a mini golf popup shop, walk-on seating, and a new food menu. Their preseason is going on now with double features 7 nights a week. Their official season will start on April 23, and they'll be open 7 days a week from noon-10 p.m. Four Brothers in located at 4957 Route 22, in Amenia. Get showtimes and schedules online here.

The Warwick Drive-in is now open every night with a double feature. They're located at 5 Warwick Turnpike in Warwick and if you're planning on seeing a movie in Warwick, their box office opens at 7 p.m. nightly. Get showtimes and schedules online here.

We've reached out numerous times to the folks at the Hyde Park Drive-in and the Overlook Drive-in in Poughkeepsie to get their official opening date and all they could tell us was that they would be opening sometime in mid April. When the announce the exact date they'll be welcoming guests, we will update this article.

Hudson Valley Blockbuster Stores