Hudson Valley Judge Sentenced For Fatally Hitting Teens Dies

A former Hudson Valley judge passed away days after he was sentenced for a fatal crash that killed two local teens.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last Thursday, New York State Supreme Court Judge Stephan Schick sentenced 89-year-old Isaac Kantrowitz of Woodridge after he was convicted for reckless driving stemming from a 2019 crash that claimed the lives of two Sullivan County teens.

Kantrowitz wasn't sentenced to any jail time for the fatal accident but had his license permanently revoked and was fined the maximum amount. Kantrowitz is a retired Fallsburg town justice and a Woodridge village trustee.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In June 2019, 16-year-old Devin Zeininger and Justin Finkel, 14, were fatally struck by a vehicle operated by Kantrowitz as the teens walked on Glen Wild Road in the Town of Thompson.

After an extensive, weeks-long presentation, a Sullivan County grand jury charged Kantrowitz with reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor and two traffic violations.

Kantrowitz passed away on Thursday, according to his obituary. A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday at Congregation Ohave Shalom in Glen Wild.

Keep Reading:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State