Investigation in New York After Death of Hudson Valley Infant

The death of a four-month-old girl is under investigation in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police began investigating the death of a four-month-old girl at a residence on US Route 20 in the town of New Lebanon.

State Police detectives provided very little information as they continue to investigate. Detectives were called to the home on Route 20 in the town of New Lebanon in Columbia County on Monday. Police were seen at the home on Tuesday, conducting interviews and gathering evidence.

Robert Bivins, Jr., the infant's father, told NEWS10 ABC he put his 4-month old baby, Cassandra, in her crib next to his bed on Monday around 3 a.m. He woke up a few hours later, but the child was not breathing.

“Anytime between 3 and 3:30 in the morning, I just got done taking care of her. Changing her and laying her down. Put her on the bed with my other daughter and going to sleep and waking up hours later and find her like that," Bivins, Jr. told NEWS10 ABC.

Bivins, Jr. is a father of 10. He added some of his children came back from school sick. He says it's unclear at this time if any of his kids of COVID and still has no clue what led to his four-month-old girl's death.

An autopsy will be conducted at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.

