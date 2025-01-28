Hudson Valley roads continue to be a dangerous endeavor for anyone during their daily travels as yet another major accident has resulted in an individual passing away. This accident occurred during the morning hours of Sunday January 26, 2025 in the town of Southeast, part of Putnam County.

Major Fatal Accident in Southeast

The investigation into this accident is still ongoing and being investigated by law enforcement. The following are details that law enforcement has provided regarding their investigation.

According to the recently issued press release from the New York State Police, the accident in Southeast occurred shortly after 7am on Sunday morning on I-684, to which law enforcement received calls to the scene at approximately 7:15.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the major collision, one being operated by 23-year-old, Makayla S. McIntyre of Mount Vernon and the other being operated by 65-year-old, Michael T. Keller, of New Milford, Connecticut.

A preliminary investigation carried out by law enforcement at the scene determined that McIntyre was traveling northbound when she lost control of her vehicle that then struck a guardrail. Striking the guardrail caused McIntyre to "veer across all lanes of travel" which led to her strike the other vehicle operated by Keller.

The impact of the collision forced both vehicles to veer off the roadway itself where they both struck the middle median, causing them to overturn resulting in both vehicles coming to a rest in I-684's center embankment.

Emergency Personnel on the Scene

Both law enforcement and emergency personnel were required to handle the scene in an attempt to rescue both McIntyre and Keller. McIntyre was removed from her vehicle and transported to Danbury Hospital for what was described as "minor injuries".

Unfortunately, medical personnel could not do the same for Keller, as he was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. There was no mention of what caused McIntyre to initially lose control of her vehicle leading to the fatal collision.

As was previously stated, the investigation into this accident is still ongoing and we will continue to monitor this incident for if or when any new information is revealed.

