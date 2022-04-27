Insane ‘Star Wars’ Themed Campsite Opens in Hudson Valley

If you're a Star Wars fan that's into camping but Tattoine seems like too far of a trip, a new Hudson Valley campsite is the vacation you're looking for.

The out-of-this-world campsite is currently available for rent near Bethel, New York. Named "R2 Where R U," the vacation destination features a unique Star Wars-themed camping experience that's sure to delight any fan.

Located at the Rabbit Hole in White Lake, the campsite sits on a raised deck that is shaped like everyone's favorite astromech droid (apologies to BB-8).

The large deck is painted to look like R2-D2. Besides looking pretty cool, it features luxurious accommodations that are a far cry from the junk lands of Jakku. Two large tents can sleep up to four campers each in queen-sized bunk beds. For those who come with their own clone army, two additional pop-up tents make this site comfortable for up to 16 people.

The site also offers two picnic tables, fire pits and Adirondack chairs. The whole setup has a beautiful view for the family to enjoy or for couples to hold each other like they did by the lake on Naboo.

The campsite also has sun showers and two toilets called "storm poopers," each housed in their own wooden enclosures. If things get a bit chilly at night, there's no need to find a tauntaun to cuddle up in. The site also includes a wood-fired stove.

While you're living like a Wookie, you'll be able to enjoy some earthly fun including fishing, hiking and spotting wildlife. The lake has canoes available and there is a fully stocked 10-acre catch and release pond perfect for padawan anglers or those who can wield a rod and reel as deftly as a Jedi with his lightsaber.

A stay at this Star Wars-themed campground will set you back a few credits. The site is currently booking reservations for $349 a night. Considering a stay at the official Star Wars hotel in Disney World costs over $5,000 for two nights, this seems like a deal that even Watto would approve of.

More photos and details about booking can be found on the campground's Tentrr page.

